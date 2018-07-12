The FDA is investigating cases of canine heart disease called dilated cardiomyopathy.DCM is normally seen in large breed dogs like Great Danes or St. Bernards. But now veterinarians are seeing it in dogs that don't normally get the disease.The FDA suspects it's related to ingredients in certain pet foods, including peas, lentils, and other legumes or potatoes.The FDA is asking veterinarians and pet owners to report DCM cases in dogs that are not predisposed to the disease.