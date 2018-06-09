Cops rescue pig near doughnut shop, name him 'Pork Roll'

Police in New Jersey say they found a lost pet pig wandering near a Dunkin' Donuts and nicknamed it "Pork Roll."Police said they got a call concerning a pig wandering around the doughnuts and coffee chain store.The department jokes that an officer was able to "catch the well-fed hog and take him into custody for questioning and to provide him with a job application as our new mascot" before transferring him to an animal shelter.Officials say Pork Roll's owner has now picked him up from there.