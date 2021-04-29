animal attack

Conroe cat found with blow dart lodged in head, family says

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Conroe cat found shot with blow dart lodged in its head, family says

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A family said they came home to find someone had fired a dart into their cat's skull, hitting him right between the eyes earlier this week.

Juan Abugaber and his family first noticed something odd on their home surveillance video. After reviewing the footage, they said they discovered a projectile dangling from Chester's head.

SEE ALSO: Man caught on camera dumping dog at north Harris County gas station
EMBED More News Videos

The man is seen leaving the dog tied to a pole and driving away last week. Deputies want your help finding him.



"When we saw on the camera, something orange hanging was in his head," Abugaber said. They immediately rushed the cat to a vet. While the situation looked dire, amazingly, the dart missed Chester's brain and vital nerves.

"Luckily, he's fine. I just took him to the vet right now in Conroe for a check-up, and they said that he's fine. He's in great condition," Abugaber said. "I'm hoping there's some evidence here."

SEE ALSO: Alleged acid attack on 'Gizmo' the service dog now under Harris Co. Sheriff's Office investigation
EMBED More News Videos

She posted heartbreaking photos of his injuries online that sparked a call for justice. He's now blind and scarred for life. WARNING: The images in the video above are blurred, but still graphic.



Conroe police are aware of what happened and said they are collecting evidence, but right now there's no word on suspects. Whoever did it, Abugaber believes Chester was targeted.

"Some people say it might have been an accident, but it was a clear shot in the head. Like, a really precise shot," he said.

Abugaber and his family are keeping their rescue cats indoors until this person is caught, fearing things could be much worse next time.

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonconroedogsanimal abusesocietyanimalanimal attackdog
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL ATTACK
Angry octopus attacks man in Australia
Aggressive squirrel attacks reported in NYC neighborhood
Special operation saves 5-year-old boy mauled by pack of dogs
Angry turkey in NorCal captured by expert posing as frail woman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 90 people found in SW Houston home, HPD says
Flooding threat has temporarily eased after this morning's thunderstorms
Videos capture Friday storms across the Houston area
Crime committed every 7 hours in this neighborhood
Man believes officer pulled him over for more than a violation
1 SE Texas county reporting 7 high-water rescues this morning
11-year-old girl grazed in left ear by bullet in SE Houston
Show More
Business owner in The Woodlands hit with $18K power bill
Galveston cruises get ready to set sail again after CDC revision
ABC13 town hall on rising crime asks, 'What is happening to Houston?'
Josh Duggar faces child porn charges
Houston-area football stars to look for in next rounds of NFL Draft
More TOP STORIES News