Conroe cat found with blow dart lodged in head, family says

Juan Abugaber and his family first noticed something odd on their home surveillance video. After reviewing the footage, they said they discovered a projectile dangling from Chester's head.
SEE ALSO: Man caught on camera dumping dog at north Harris County gas station
"When we saw on the camera, something orange hanging was in his head," Abugaber said. They immediately rushed the cat to a vet. While the situation looked dire, amazingly, the dart missed Chester's brain and vital nerves.
"Luckily, he's fine. I just took him to the vet right now in Conroe for a check-up, and they said that he's fine. He's in great condition," Abugaber said. "I'm hoping there's some evidence here."
SEE ALSO: Alleged acid attack on 'Gizmo' the service dog now under Harris Co. Sheriff's Office investigation
Conroe police are aware of what happened and said they are collecting evidence, but right now there's no word on suspects. Whoever did it, Abugaber believes Chester was targeted.
"Some people say it might have been an accident, but it was a clear shot in the head. Like, a really precise shot," he said.
Abugaber and his family are keeping their rescue cats indoors until this person is caught, fearing things could be much worse next time.
Follow Steven Romo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.