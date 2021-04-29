Conroe cat found with blow dart lodged in head, family says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10516743" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The man is seen leaving the dog tied to a pole and driving away last week. Deputies want your help finding him.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10496624" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> She posted heartbreaking photos of his injuries online that sparked a call for justice. He's now blind and scarred for life. WARNING: The images in the video above are blurred, but still graphic.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A family said they came home to find someone had fired a dart into their cat's skull, hitting him right between the eyes earlier this week.Juan Abugaber and his family first noticed something odd on their home surveillance video. After reviewing the footage, they said they discovered a projectile dangling from Chester's head."When we saw on the camera, something orange hanging was in his head," Abugaber said. They immediately rushed the cat to a vet. While the situation looked dire, amazingly, the dart missed Chester's brain and vital nerves."Luckily, he's fine. I just took him to the vet right now in Conroe for a check-up, and they said that he's fine. He's in great condition," Abugaber said. "I'm hoping there's some evidence here."Conroe police are aware of what happened and said they are collecting evidence, but right now there's no word on suspects. Whoever did it, Abugaber believes Chester was targeted."Some people say it might have been an accident, but it was a clear shot in the head. Like, a really precise shot," he said.Abugaber and his family are keeping their rescue cats indoors until this person is caught, fearing things could be much worse next time.