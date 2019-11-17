raccoons

Colorado firefighters rescue raccoon from sticky situation

COLORADO -- Firefighters helped a curious critter escape from a very sticky situation earlier this week in Colorado.

A fire rescue team came across a raccoon in Roxborough, stranded in a tree with his face stuck in an empty jar of peanut butter.

The crew tweeted video of the distraught animal, as he clung to branches with one paw and tried to remove the stubborn jar with the other.

The video has more than 12,000 views on Twitter.

Eventually, the crew was able to get the raccoon down and free him from the container.

They even tweeted a cute follow-up picture, to let everyone know he was safe and sound.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsraccoonsanimals in perilanimal rescuecute animalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACCOONS
Raccoons photobomb wedding photo shoot
Raccoon takes wild ride on Wonder Bread truck for 16 miles in Florida
Raccoon gets stuck in a vending machine
RACCOON RIDE: Critter hitches ride on family car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fans resell Kanye West' Sunday Service tickets for up to $500
Woman dies after falling out of moving car after argument with husband
Kanye West shops and Kim Kardashian skates at the Galleria
Tickets to FREE Kanye West concert at Lakewood Church gone in minutes
These megachurches attract the largest flocks in Texas
Kanye West's first visit in Houston this weekend: Jail
Kim Kardashian West visits TX death row inmate Rodney Reed
Show More
Court blocks Rodney Reed's execution indefinitely
Rice Stadium ranked on worst football stadium list
How to see the Leonid meteor shower this weekend
Cool start to Sunday with mild temps in the afternoon
Smart toilets? Welcome to the future of health care
More TOP STORIES News