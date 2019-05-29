Game Changers

Coffee & kitties: Cat cafe owner saves hundreds of stray animals

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When Renee Reed first moved to Houston's East End a few years ago, she noticed her neighborhood was overrun with stray cats.

"The cats kind of brought me into the rescue world," she said. "I have been a cat person since I was a young age."

Reed had heard of cat cafés popping up in other cities, so she decided to create the first one in Houston to help stray felines find their forever homes.

"I started with a Kickstarter campaign," she said. "Fortunately there were a lot of people who loved the idea and supported us through it. That was definitely the seed money to get everything going. I think we raised about $40,000."

RELATED: Celebrate the opening of Houston's first cat cafe

Thanks to the money raised, she was able to open El Gato Coffeehouse in The Heights. The cafe includes a food truck that serves coffee and snacks, and a cat cottage that houses adoptable cats from the Houston rescue group Friends for Life.

"The environment here at the cafe gives people really a feel of what an animal is going to be like in their home," said Jennifer Hodges of Friends for Life.

Since opening last year, El Gato Coffeehouse has now helped around 200 cats find their forever homes. The cafe also hosts events like "Saturday Morning Cartoons" with bottomless cups of coffee and "Yoga with Cats".

For more information, visit El Gato Coffeehouse.

SEE ALSO: Top 5 places for animal lovers in Houston
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonanimal rescuecatsanimalgame changerscat cafecoffee
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAME CHANGERS
Clear Falls High grad with special needs known for spreading joy
Helping raise $11M for Houston small businesses
Brothers, 12 and 13, balance owning bakery and college classes
Teen born without limbs already has sights for political office
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Good Samaritan steps up to help puppy injured in hit-and-run
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News