Chris Brown facing criminal charges for owning exotic pet monkey

Chris Brown charged for illegal pet monkey.

Singer-songwriter Chris Brown is in trouble with the law again.

He has been charged with two misdemeanor counts stemming from his possession of a pet capuchin monkey without a permit.

Authorities were alerted about the monkey after Brown posted photos of the animal to his Instagram account.

Following his posts, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife seized the monkey.

The monkey has been taken to a sanctuary facility.

Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since 2009, when he pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna.
