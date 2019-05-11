Pets & Animals

Police seek person who shot cat with a crossbow arrow

HOWELL, New Jersey -- New Jersey authorities are looking for the person responsible for shooting a cat with an arrow.

Howell police say they were notified around 6:15 p.m. Monday about an injured animal. Officers found a cat that had been shot with an arrow, and took the animal to a veterinary hospital.

The cat underwent surgery to remove the arrow. Authorities said Friday that the animal is recovering well.

Police believe the arrow was fired from a small hand-held crossbow.

