Car stolen with 2-year-old Goldendoodle inside

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is offering $5,000 to whoever returns his missing Labradoodle.Alan Carnrite said he was out of the country over the weekend and left his 2-year-old dog, Frida, with a friend.His friend and Frida returned to Arium Uptown West Apartments Saturday afternoon after an hour and a half at the park.Carnrite said his friend left the dog inside a running car with the doors locked so she could cool down, while he went inside to grab a change of clothes."In the 10 minutes he was inside, the car got smashed into and driven away with Frida in the front seat," Carnrite said.Houston police said the car was found abandoned in the parking lot of a southwest Houston church on Monday morning around 9:30 a.m.However, Frida was not inside."A car can be replaced, but a relationship with a pet, especially one like Frida or any pet, is impossible," Carnrite said.A Facebook post with photos of the dog asking for the public's help to find her has been shared more than 10,000 times."If the person who took Frida brings Frida back, I don't really care," Carnrite said. "There's going to be no questions asked. Here's $5,000 cash for returning Frida safely."He said the dog is a mini Goldendoodle and weighs about 35 pounds. She is microchipped.