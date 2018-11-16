PETS & ANIMALS

Camel spotted in snowstorm along highway

Camel spotted in snowstorm along Route 309.

Travelers were faced with quite an unexpected scene amidst the November snow on Thursday.

Video shared to Twitter by Megan Vogel shows a camel standing in the snow along the highway in the Philadelphia area.

"No big deal, just a camel on 309 in a snowstorm," Vogel tweeted.

Others on social media also reported seeing the camel while in their travels.

The warm-weather mammal named Einstein was actually headed to an event in Center City when his transport got stuck.

He was supposed to be a part of an event put on by the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia at the Kimmel Center. But he was a no-show. His handler decided it was best to bring him back to his petting zoo.
