California otter breaks record, celebrates 22nd birthday

At age 22, Charlie, who lives at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, is the oldest southern sea otter in an aquarium or zoo.

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, California -- A California sea otter is celebrating his birthday by breaking a record.

At age 22, Charlie is the oldest southern sea otter in an aquarium or zoo.

The average lifespan of a wild sea otter is 10-15 years.

Charlie has lived at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach ever since it opened after being orphaned as a pup during the El Niño storms of 1997.

Experts said he would not have survived in the wild on his own.
