Meet Carly: Budweiser Clydesdale ranch introduces first foal born in 2019

Meet Carly and watch her take her first steps!

BOONVILLE, Missouri (KTRK) -- The facility that breeds the famous Budweiser Clydesdales is introducing its first foal born in 2019 to the world.

Warm Springs Ranch wants you to meet Carly. The ranch shared a video of Carly taking her first steps in a video on Facebook recently, and it's as cute as you would expect it to be.

In case watching the milestone above makes you want to see Carly in person, Warm Springs Ranch opens for the season on March 23.
