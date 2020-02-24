12-year-old boy bravely leaves his puppy with a shelter to protect it from his abusive father

MICHOACAN, Mexico -- A young boy made a brave decision to drop his puppy off at a shelter in order to shield it from his father's abuse.12-year-old Andres left his pit bull with an animal shelter in Mexico. He included a note which said his father had kicked the puppy so hard that it was injured.Andres also left a toy for his dog, so it wouldn't forget him.After the shelter posted the story on their Facebook group, hundreds of people responded requesting to adopt the pit bull.The puppy is still receiving medical care, but will be ready to join a new family soon.