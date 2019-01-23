WILD ANIMALS

Bobcats on the prowl in Sugar Land neighborhood

The city of Sugar Land are warning residents in the Greatwood area to keep their eyes open after a bobcat was spotted.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
It's probably not what you'd hope to see just hanging around in your neighborhood, but a bobcat was spotted in the Greatwood neighborhood in Sugar Land.

Sugar Land officials tweeted about the bobcat.


The city says it's the beginning of bobcat and coyote breeding season, and it can last all the way through March.

There have been no reports of animals being hurt in the area.

City officials are warning pet owners to not leave small pets unattended.
