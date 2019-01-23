A young bobcat has been spotted in the Greatwood area. It is the beginning of bobcat and coyote breeding season which can extend through March. Please keep your pets safe! - Do not leave small pets unattended in the yard. Cats belong inside the house - it is the law. pic.twitter.com/C2fgEmegNU — City of Sugar Land (@SugarLandtxgov) January 23, 2019

It's probably not what you'd hope to see just hanging around in your neighborhood, but a bobcat was spotted in the Greatwood neighborhood in Sugar Land.Sugar Land officials tweeted about the bobcat.The city says it's the beginning of bobcat and coyote breeding season, and it can last all the way through March.There have been no reports of animals being hurt in the area.City officials are warning pet owners to not leave small pets unattended.