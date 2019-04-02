baby animals

Meet Hertha! Berlin zoo unveils name of latest polar bear cub

EMBED <>More Videos

Berlin's Tierpark zoo has unveiled the much-anticipated name of its new star attraction, a 4-month-old polar bear cub.

BERLIN -- It's Hertha.

Berlin's Tierpark zoo has unveiled the much-anticipated name of its new star attraction, a 4-month-old polar bear cub.

Hertha, born on Dec. 1, is named after the German capital's eponymous top league soccer club, which is sponsoring the animal.

The club's mascot - a brown bear - presented a ball with the cub's name at the zoo Tuesday. Then mother, Tonja, and daughter gamboled into the enclosure to the delight of the assembled photographers.

Hertha played ball for the cameras, literally, before accidentally kicking it into the deep end of the moat. In a display of motherly love, Tonja retrieved the ball.

Berlin's last celebrity polar bear, Knut, died prematurely from illness in 2011 at age 4. Several cubs born since failed to reach maturity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalszoopolar bearbaby animalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BABY ANIMALS
Houston Zoo welcomes 2 baby lemurs
Officer meets baby kangaroo during traffic stop
WATCH: Officer rescues fawn lodged between fence posts
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
TOP STORIES
Deadly KMCO chemical plant fire in Crosby
CROSBY EXPLOSION: What is KMCO, site of deadly blast
Houston ISD cancels some activities due to plant fire
Workers crawl under gate to escape blast at KMCO plant in Crosby
'Tox-Doc' explains the dangers of the smoke from plant fire
What is Isobutylene?
Warehouse fire burns in north Harris County
Show More
6 devastating fires in Houston history since 1947
Police arrest suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Missing 12-year-old Crosby girl found safe: Deputies
Houston Texans star Andre Hal announces retirement
VIDEO: Clerk disarms robber with shotgun
More TOP STORIES News