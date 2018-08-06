A beloved pet is safe and back at home after disappearing in northwest Houston, but we're not talking about your typical cat or dog.Penny the pig got out of her enclosure at a home in the Oak Forest neighborhood and soon disappeared.Neighbors saw Penny wandering around, and there was a frenzy to find out where she belonged.The owner was finally able to locate Penny late Sunday night.Turns out, Penny apparently got out after a utility worker left the gate open while working in the pig owner's backyard.