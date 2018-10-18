PETS & ANIMALS

Beloved dog runs away after owner shot twice in The Heights

EMBED </>More Videos

WHERE IS CHOCO? Piotr Lewandowski's beloved dog went missing after someone opened fire on them while they were out for a walk in The Heights.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man shot while walking his dog in The Heights says nothing would help him recover faster than finding her.

Tuesday night, Piotr Lewandowski, 38, was walking his family's beloved dog, "Choco," when a man drove up and started shooting.

Houston police say the gunman then got out of his silver or tan sedan and kept shooting. Lewandowski says he ran to try to get away. Choco ran a different direction. Lewandowski was shot twice.

The married father of two children is back home from the hospital and asking people to help him find the family's pet.

"She means a lot to us. She's part of our family. The kids miss her. We're just really sad that she went away as the result of that incident," Lewandowski told Eyewitness News.

The family's friends and neighbors have posted fliers throughout their Heights neighborhood with Choco's picture on them. They have also set up a "Finding Choco" Facebook page and are offering a cash reward.

She is a grey and white pit bull mix, last seen near 22nd and Cortlandt. She should be wearing her collar and possibly dragging her leash.

The shooting is under investigation. Police have no suspects or motive.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsmissing dogshootingtexas newsanimal newsHeights
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Pony rescued from storm drain is 'treated like royalty'
Fire officials rescue pony from storm drain in SW Houston
Giant spider appears on Fulshear police dashcam
200 cats in poor health seized from Spring cat sanctuary
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Astros lose Game 5 to end World Series title defense
Mattress Mack embraces fan from interference game
'BIG MISUNDERSTANDING': Mother of abandoned child says
Wheatley football star triumphs over Hurricane Harvey's trials
Yates homegrown seniors keeping Lions tradition alive
Former Astros 'Spacette' recalls fun times at Astrodome
Astrodome's original organist still tickles the ivories
'Nothing against him' Jose Altuve doesn't blame fan for call
Show More
Long lost siblings unite for the first time in Houston
President Trump moves Houston rally to Toyota Center
District apologizes after students served kangaroo meat at lunch
Violent high-risk sex offender may be in downtown Houston
'GROUNDED': Teen who took mom's BMW punished
More News