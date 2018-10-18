Beloved dog runs away after owner shot twice in The Heights

A man shot while walking his dog in The Heights says nothing would help him recover faster than finding her.Tuesday night, Piotr Lewandowski, 38, was walking his family's beloved dog, "Choco," when a man drove up and started shooting.Houston police say the gunman then got out of his silver or tan sedan and kept shooting. Lewandowski says he ran to try to get away. Choco ran a different direction. Lewandowski was shot twice.The married father of two children is back home from the hospital and asking people to help him find the family's pet."She means a lot to us. She's part of our family. The kids miss her. We're just really sad that she went away as the result of that incident," Lewandowski told Eyewitness News.The family's friends and neighbors have posted fliers throughout their Heights neighborhood with Choco's picture on them. They have also set upand are offering a cash reward.She is a grey and white pit bull mix, last seen near 22nd and Cortlandt. She should be wearing her collar and possibly dragging her leash.The shooting is under investigation. Police have no suspects or motive.