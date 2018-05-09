WILD ANIMALS

Black bear tranquilized in tree after unexpected visit to school playground

EMBED </>More Videos

A school in Manchester, New Hampshire gets an unexpected playground visitor, a black bear. The bear climbed a tree. Later, it was tranquilized. The black bear is expected to be released back into the wild. (KTRK)

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire --
A black bear that sat for hours in a tree outside a New Hampshire school is being relocated to the wild.

A school and a nearby day care center were on lockdown after a bear was spotted in a tree.

"Two teenagers on their way to West High School stopped in to let me know that there was a grizzly in the park," said day care worker Lisa Brent.
Once it was determined that everyone was safe inside, Fish and Game conservation officers set up a net beneath the tree and tranquilized the young bear.

Officers say the black bear is a year and a half old and roughly 115 pounds.

"They stay with the mother for about two years, so it then gets kicked away (from) mother. She's having cubs now. So he's on his own and looking for a safe place to live," said Fish and Game conservation officer Chris McKee told WMUR-TV.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearplaygroundwild animalsu.s. & worldNew Hampshire
WILD ANIMALS
Woman killed by alligator while walking dog near golf course
71-year-old woman attacked by bear in her home
Man wades into river full of bears for selfie
Rabid beaver attacked dad and girl while kayaking
Woman plays dead after bear breaks into home
More wild animals
PETS & ANIMALS
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
'Baaaad' boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News