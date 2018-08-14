PETS & ANIMALS

Bear takes a stroll into a liquor store in Connecticut

EMBED </>More Videos

Bear walks into a liquor store, and it's not the opening line of a joke

Eywitness News
BRISTOL, Connecticut --
A bear walks into a liquor store.

It sounds like the start of a joke, but it was no laughing matter for shocked workers in Connecticut.

The curious bear wandered around a shopping center along Route 6 in Bristol Monday afternoon, then headed into Crazy Bruce's Liquors, causing employees to scramble for cover.

The Hartford Courant reports video from inside shows the bear walking around the foyer while an employee locks an inner door. One unassuming customer also walked into the lobby as an employee unlocked the door and ushered him in.

The bear eventually figured out how to leave, and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified.

No one was hurt during the close encounter.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearliquoranimalsConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Rescued French bulldogs can't be adopted for 2 months
Police investigate video showing man spanking hippo at LA Zoo
BIRD-NADO: Thousands of birds swarm Stafford shopping strip
Golden retriever nurses miniature horse back to health
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Family suing over death of 3-year-old left in hot day care van
ABC13 launches 'Dave Ward's Houston'
Rescued French bulldogs can't be adopted for 2 months
Girls escape kidnap attempt by throwing hot coffee on man
Houston rodeo in early stages of redeveloping AstroWorld land
Pilot killed small plane crash ID'd as Disney employee
PILE OF FIRE: Mulch could burn for days in NW Harris County
Rockets' Gerald Green: 'Melo wants to start, let him start'
Show More
22 dead, 8 injured in Italy highway bridge collapse
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Bus crash in Ecuador kills 24 people, injures 19
Police investigate video showing man spanking hippo at LA Zoo
Man fatally hit while crossing North Freeway
More News