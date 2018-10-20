PETS & ANIMALS

Bear spotted wandering around a hotel's lobby

GATLINBURG, Tennessee (KTRK) --
A woman on vacation encountered an unusual guest at her hotel.

It wasn't a creepy person, but instead, a black bear.

"Oh my god, ya'll there's a bear," Caitlin Frakes said.

Frakes said she was at her hotel in Gatlinburg, Tennessee when she came across the bear.

She told Eyewitness News that she stayed a far distance and watched the bear search for food in the hallway.

Experts say there are only about 1,500 black bears in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and apparently this one needed a little getaway.
