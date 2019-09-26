Pets & Animals

Bear photobombs couple's wedding pictures in Gatlinburg, Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tennessee -- Corey Brewer and Sarina Thompson got quite the surprise when they realized a black bear photobombed their wedding pictures.

The couple was posing for photographs in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee after tying the knot when a black bear wandered into their venue, according to Storyful.

The photos show the bear wandering down the aisle, behind the newlyweds, and eventually, wandering off into the woods.


The couple's wedding photographer, Leah Shea McMahan Edmondson, said at first, being scared didn't cross her mind because she was so focused on getting the shot.

"When I stood up, he made a 'huffing' sound at me and started toward me. At this point, I am beyond scared," she said.


McMahon Edmonson said the bear eventually left of its own accord.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalsanimalbearcute animalswedding
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Who postpones Houston concert in middle of show
8-year-old beaten unconscious by 3 students at school: Parents
LIVE: Acting intel boss testifying as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
Winning $23.75 million Lotto Texas ticket sold in Montgomery Co.
Spring teen dies after half-brother accidentally shoots him: MCSO
5 new hot spots for car break-ins in Houston
Travelers get 1-year warning to obtain REAL ID cards
Show More
Something's missing from today's weather and you might like it
Teen dies after fight with classmates at middle school
Mom says 5-year-old with autism was punished for hugging
Teacher accused of making 'offensive' comments about missing girl
Rape victim says inmate's execution 'kills the nightmare'
More TOP STORIES News