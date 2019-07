EMBED >More News Videos A bear in Placer County, California, has become a social media star after it was caught "playing peekaboo: with a deputy.

CLAREMONT, California -- A bear spotted in Claremont appeared to be having a delightful time as it munched on some Twizzlers while perched casually on top of a home's wall.The bear with a sweet tooth appeared to be in a chill mood, letting one leg dangle over the side of the stone wall as it dug into the red Twizzlers bag.It occasionally looked up at the neighbors filming the spectacle - and then returned to its sweet treat.It is believed the bear eventually left the area on its own.