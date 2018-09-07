PETS & ANIMALS

Beached dolphin rescued by marine volunteers dies in Galveston

Marine rescue volunteers discover beached dolphin in Galveston

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The beached dolphin that was found in Galveston at 61st and the Seawall has died.

According to the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, veterinarians decided to put the animal down.

Doctors said that the dolphin was an older male, with extensive shark bites and an indications of a chronic illness.

On Monday morning, our crews noticed a group of people running toward an area of the beach and found marine rescue volunteers loading a dolphin in a truck.

James Dougherty told ABC13's Courtney Fischer that he spotted them from his hotel room and went down to help.

