Bats create creepy-looking wall high up SW Houston building

It's this time of year that bats seem to be drawn to an office building situated just off the Beltway in southwest Houston.Case in point, fittingly on Friday, July 13, Dave Rojas captured a wall of bats just outside a fifth floor window of his office building.To his knowledge, Rojas said the collection of bats haven't caused too much trouble for people there.But it seems the flying animals routinely come back every July. He said he captured photos of the bats back in July a couple of years ago.It's not known exactly where they came from, but Rojas was told they are Mexican free-tail bats.Last Friday was the only time he's seen them. Speaking on Wednesday, he said they have yet to show up this week.