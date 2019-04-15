BARC offering $10 microchipping for your pets

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5047338" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 12-year-old Jasper was found 8 years after he went missing from Louisiana.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In honor of National Pet ID Week, BARC is offering $10 microchipping for pets.Microchips are an easy and safe way to keep track of your pet.This deal runs through next Sunday.