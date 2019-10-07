goat

Baby Nigerian dwarf goats just want to have fun

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- Staff at Milwaukee County Zoo have their hands full with a herd of Nigerian dwarf goats. The zoo shared this video of a group of kid goats playfully jumping around their enclosure.

VIDEO: Farm in Maine welcomes dozens of baby goats

According to the zoo, the kids, born between April 10 and May 24, are too still too small to join the older animals in the Goat Yard.

RELATED: Colorado family makes wheelchair for baby goat born with disability

The zoo staff shared on Facebook that "Kids just wanna have fun! The baby goats are getting so big and will be in the goat yard next year."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgoatanimal newsanimalsabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
VIDEO: Farm welcomes dozens of baby goats
Family makes wheelchair for baby goat born with disability
GOAT
Pax The Goat: Edgewater's First Pet Mayor
Would You Try Goat Yoga?
'Handsome' goat goes viral for his striking looks
Goat captured after making big break from slaughterhouse
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Masked men shoot and kill store clerk in Valero robbery: Police
High school to forfeit football game after hazing allegations
Rockets' general manager's Hong Kong comments anger China
Simone Biles upset by reaction to her newest move
ABC13's The Midday
Astros give Zack Greinke nod in potential ALDS Game 3 clincher
How to register to vote in Texas
Show More
McDonald's McRib returning to menus Monday
Man struck by lightning speaks out after incident
Houston veteran celebrated on 'GMA' for her volunteer work
Our first fall cool front is moving through the area
Man shot and killed in Texas City carjacking
More TOP STORIES News