Puppy survives being dropped mid-air by hawk

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
A Chihuahua puppy survived a scary attack by a hawk and now the Austin Animal Center is using this as a warning for pet owners.

The puppy has been named Tony Hawk like the pro skater. The Austin Animal Center calls him a "miracle puppy."

He was snatched by a hawk and then dropped from mid-air. He'll be recovering in a foster home for the next few weeks.

The center says Tony Hawk's story is a reminder to protect small pets from wildlife and to keep eyes on them at all times while outdoors.
