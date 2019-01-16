A Chihuahua puppy survived a scary attack by a hawk and now the Austin Animal Center is using this as a warning for pet owners.The puppy has been named Tony Hawk like the pro skater. The Austin Animal Center calls him a "miracle puppy."He was snatched by a hawk and then dropped from mid-air. He'll be recovering in a foster home for the next few weeks.The center says Tony Hawk's story is a reminder to protect small pets from wildlife and to keep eyes on them at all times while outdoors.