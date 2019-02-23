PETS & ANIMALS

Army amputee veteran surprised with new service dog

EMBED </>More Videos

Steve Staub thought he was just hanging out with friends. Instead, he got the service dog he applied for. Trish Hartman has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
A Friday night fundraiser was for humans and canines, but these dogs aren't just any dogs.

They're service dogs trained to help veterans and law enforcement with PTSD and other disabilities.

"We had a bond immediately," said Joseph Rafferty.

They're trained by New Hope Assistance Dogs and are free for veterans.

"Things you don't even think of just fall into place that they help them with," said Tammy Rogers with New Hope Assistance Dogs. "It's awesome seeing the progress and the transformation of the guys."

Steve Staub thought he was just hanging out with friends. Instead, he got the service dog he applied for.

Staub not only served eight years in the Army, he's also an amputee and a father of two.

Brax has been specially trained to help compensate.

"With missing his arm, carrying bags if he drops a bag, (Brax) can help pick up the bag," said Rogers.

Now they're just two friends meeting for the first time, looking forward to a new future together.

"Maybe I'll be able to lean on him a little more instead of having to lean on the people who are supposed to count on me," said Staub.

"It's hard for me to believe that people would come together to do something like this for someone they don't know. It doesn't really make sense to me. But I'm very grateful."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspetsarmyservice animal
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Pawt-ners in crime make several calls to 911
RAT-TLED: Toilet rat leaves Hermosa residents feeling flushed
Cypress pet rehab has underwater treadmills for dogs
9 dogs and a cat seized in alleged neglect case in Magnolia
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
Stolen overturned 18-wheeler blocking three lanes at IH-45N
Amber Alert issued for 3 Connecticut children last seen in Texas
World's Championship BBQ contestant found dead
Man charged with capital murder in ambush shooting
R. Kelly charged: A look back at key moments of the singer's life and career
Man shot to death during house party in southeast Houston
Chicken and Waffles cereal is here, for a limited time
Show More
3rd suspect arrested in 10-month-old's shooting death
Teenager girls in custody after alleged armed bank robbery
Houston Weather: Oscar worthy weather in store for Sunday
Oscars Red Carpet could head back to the future with '80s trends
Grab your boots and cowboy hats, the Rodeo Parade is here
More News