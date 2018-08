EMBED >More News Videos An alligator was spotted on a road in Sienna Plantation, but there's plenty more where that comes from!

Here's something you don't want to see in front of your home in the middle of the night.ABC13 viewer Gabby Salinas says a 10-foot-long alligator was walking down her driveway when she returned home around 2 a.m. Sunday.Deputies and game wardens showed up, hog-tied the gator and took it away.No one was hurt.This was just one of several incidents where gators have been spotted.On Friday, a viewer shared a photo of a large gator blocking a road in Sienna Plantation.