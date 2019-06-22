Pets & Animals

Longhorn from Alabama holds Guinness World Record for longest horns

ALABAMA (KTRK) -- A 7-year-old Texas longhorn now holds the Guinness World Record for having the longest horns.

Poncho Via's horns measure at least 10 feet 7 inches, which is more than twice the width of a concert grand piano and wider than the Statue of Liberty's face.

This means that the steer not only has the largest horns on a living steer, but also claims the title for having the largest horn spread on a steer ever.

Poncho lives on a ranch in the small town near Birmingham, Alabama. He has been raised by the Pope family since he was a weanling.

Poncho was named after the 1960s TV and movie character, Poncho Villa.

Poncho has become something of a local celebrity in Clay County, as Jeral told Guinness World Record. "All my neighbours round here, any time they have company, they come over to see the longhorn. He's just a big, gentle character. Everyone brings food with them - he likes apples, carrots and marshmallows."
