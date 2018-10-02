BEES

Africanized bees swarm tree in upscale River Oaks neighborhood

Africanized bees swarm tree in River Oaks neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Crime scene tape is up in a River Oaks neighborhood, warning people to stay back from killer bees.

There are road cones and yellow tape around the aggressive bee colony in a tree at Briarwood Circle and Ella Lee.

Experts tell Eyewitness News the Africanized honey bees won't just sting you. They pose a real danger to anyone nearby.

"That tree either needs to come down or get doctored up a little bit," said Claude Griffin of Gotcha Pest Control. "But whatever it needs to be done, it needs to be done where everybody knows what's going on."

The homeowner whose yard the bees are taking over says a schedule is being worked out to remove them.

