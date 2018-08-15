PETS & ANIMALS

Petunia the rescue duck can't stop quacking for joy when her owner comes home

EMBED </>More Videos

When Chantel Grant home from work, her adorable rescue duck Petunia can't contain her excitement. (Chantel Grant/Storyful)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. --
When Chantel Grant comes home from work, her adorable pet duck can't contain her excitement.

Petunia, a 1-year-old rescue duck, flapped her wings and quacked for joy in video Grant shot when she came home from work recently.

"When we get home from work, Petunia is there to greet us," Grant explained. "She is so excited any time I come home."

Petunia is an indoor duck who has her own bedroom, and Grant said Petunia even wears diapers.

"It is always funny to hear reactions when I tell them that we have a pet indoor duck who wears diapers, but to us, she's just part of the family and we cannot imagine life without her," Grant said.
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldfloridaduckcute animalsfun stuffpet
PETS & ANIMALS
Swimmer suffers puncture wounds in shark attack
Cringe-worthy: Black widow spider found in broccoli
Rosenberg Animal Control becomes 'no-kill' shelter
Rescued French bulldogs can't be adopted for 2 months
Bear takes a stroll into a liquor store
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man who lost family members during Harvey receives sign from above
Teen with terminal illness becomes honorary firefighter
Thyroid medication under voluntary recall, FDA says
Author of 'Crazy Rich Asians' claims roots in Clear Lake-area
Fight breaks out during Texans and 49ers joint practice
Houston Texans roll out gameday food dishes for 2018 season
The ABCs of the new school accountability system
Houston ISD touts improvements at under-performing schools
Show More
Man gets probation after leaving child in hot car
High-tech tops anti-gun violence panel's recommendations
Swimmer suffers puncture wounds in shark attack
Splendora ISD capturing kids' hearts for safer schools
Puerto Rico officials say all of island now has power again
More News