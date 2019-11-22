Pets & Animals

Pup has the most adorable reaction to Mufasa's death in 'The Lion King'

Dayton, Ohio -- An adorable golden retriever may just be scarred for life after watching Mufasa's death scene in 'The Lion King' for the first time.

Footage by Sam Stolly shows one-year-old Khaleesi tentatively watching the scene from Stolly's kitchen before gradually making her way over to sit right in front of the television screen. She doesn't look away as Simba tries to wake his father up.



"Someone was very concerned," Stolly tweeted alongside the video.

