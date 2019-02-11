PETS & ANIMALS

Harris County Animal Shelter offers adoption special for dogs with 'broken hearts'

EMBED </>More Videos

This month, you can adopt a heartworm positive dog for $5 and receive free treatments from Harris County Animal Shelter.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This month, you can adopt a heartworm positive dog for $5 through their Heal-a-Heart program and receive free treatments from Harris County Animal Shelter.

Heartworms may sound scary, but most dogs treated for the condition go on to live long, happy, healthy and normal lives.

Heartworms are not contagious from animal to animal, it's spread by mosquitoes. Due to our warm, moist climate, Texas has high rates of heartworm disease. For this reason, our shelters fill up with dogs with this disease, and these wonderful dogs wait and wait in shelters. Adopters tend to be less willing to take them on.

The heartworm treatment is worth $500 and the adoption fee also includes spay or neuter, vaccines, microchip and a one-year pet license.

The heartworm medication is completely funded by donations. Contributions to help a heartworm positive dog through the Heal-a-Heart program can be made to www.FriendsofCountyPets.org.

A heartworm preventative protects animals from heartworm infection. Low-cost heartworm preventative is available through Harris County Animal Shelter's Pet Wellness Clinic.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogdogspet adoptionadoptionpetspet carepet healthHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Texas' exotic pet laws explained
Top dog: Wire fox terrier wins Westminster Dog Show title
Man reels in 20-pound 'goldfish' using biscuits as bait
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Body found at Memorial Hermann Hospital, foul play suspected
Violent purse snatching at trendy med center restaurant
Show More
Man dies after falling into a vat of sulfuric acid
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car
Selena, Fight Club and more: Houston rooftop releases lineup
More News