Adopt a dog or cat for only $1 at BARC this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ready to welcome a furry friend into your life? BARC is offering $1 adoptions for dog and cats all weekend long.The shelter has been taking in 700 animals each week since May, but it only has a capacity for 550 animals.The $1 adoption fee includes a spay or neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a one-year city pet license, and a pre-registered microchip with lifetime registration.The adoption special starts Thursday and runs through Sunday.BARC is open for adoptions noon to 5 p.m. every day. The shelter is located at 3300 Carr Street."We desperately need the community's help this weekend," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "Each day more and more animals arrive. We don't typically drop adoption fees to $1, but we want to give the animals in our care the best possible to chance to find a home."If you are unable to permanently adopt a pet but would like to help animals in need, BARC encourages you to consider becoming a BARC volunteer or pet foster parent.Many dogs and cats at the shelter are too young for adoption or have treatable conditions that must be taken care of outside of the shelter before adoption. By getting these animals out of BARC and into foster homes, BARC has more space for additional animals are brought to the shelter.