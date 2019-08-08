ABC13 Celebrity Pets: Lance McCullers Jr. and his 3 pooches

celebrity pets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. is known for more than throwing heat on the diamond.

As we've shown in the past, McCullers and his wife are advocates for animals, often holding fundraising events for the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation, which you can support here.

So, it's no surprise that we began our ABC13 Celebrity Pets series with L-Mac, who has three trusty pooches at home: Minka, Riggs and Finn.

In the video above, McCullers introduces his canines, which of them is the best cuddler, and the origins of their names, which, if you're a big "Friday Night Lights" fan, you'll deeply appreciate.

