Pets & Animals

Houstonians come out to rescue abandoned parakeets at park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An animal rescue group tried to save dozens of parakeets dumped at a west Harris County park Wednesday.

The birds were abandoned at Fiorenza Park off Eldridge near the Westpark Tollway.

Volunteers worked to save the parakeets before temperatures dropped.

Rescuers said the birds were fairly easy to catch because they were weak after being in the wild for at least the past 24 hours.

Rescuers believe either an overwhelmed pet shop or animal hoarder may have dumped the birds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonbirdsanimals
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cold, wet and dreary for the morning drive
Suspects back truck into bank and attempt to steal ATM
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
2 dead in new home from possible carbon monoxide poisoning
Boy sells desserts after school to help his mom with bills
New details revealed of suspects who shot at undercover officers
Video shows wild moments before officers shoot suspect
Show More
Woman killed by float during Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans
Getting rid of Harvey damage, one shovel at a time
Mother says her child was forced to have sex on school bus
Man arrested for X-Box murder in Humble
Man hit and killed by possible street racer, police say
More TOP STORIES News