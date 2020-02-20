Houstonians come out to rescue abandoned parakeets at park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An animal rescue group tried to save dozens of parakeets dumped at a west Harris County park Wednesday.The birds were abandoned at Fiorenza Park off Eldridge near the Westpark Tollway.Volunteers worked to save the parakeets before temperatures dropped.Rescuers said the birds were fairly easy to catch because they were weak after being in the wild for at least the past 24 hours.Rescuers believe either an overwhelmed pet shop or animal hoarder may have dumped the birds.