PETS & ANIMALS

Dog abandoned by owner in cage inside Petco restroom

EMBED </>More Videos

Puppy abandoned inside a Pearland petco store in his own waste

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
On Saturday afternoon a man walked inside a Pearland Petco store with a dog wrapped inside of a blanket. The man then went to the bathroom with the animal in hand.

After a while, the employee's heard a loud bark for 10 minutes straight.

Employees went to tell their manager who proceeded to check the restroom.

The dog was located in the bathroom inside of a cage, with his waste all around him.

Fortunately, Petco posted the dog for adoption and someone picked him up within two hours.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimal crueltyabusepet carePearland
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Animal hospital delivers 19 Great Dane puppies
Ring camera films mountain lion roaming neighborhood
Army amputee veteran surprised with new service dog
Pawt-ners in crime make several calls to 911
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man charged for allegedly throwing cash at kids for sex at bus stop
Judge could decide to move Santa Fe HS shooting trial
Trinity Bay jetliner crash: Victims names released
Journalist Jorge Ramos detained and released, network says
Weed killer found in popular wines and beers
New Lucky Charms-themed beer hits stores soon
$5,000 raise for Texas teachers one step closer to reality
WATCH: 7-year-old boy with one arm hits home run
Show More
Fringe, denim, and leather: What to wear at the Rodeo
Going to see Kacey Musgraves? Take an umbrella to rodeo!
R. Kelly released from jail after pleading not guilty to sex abuse charges
Smash-and-grab suspects take $100k worth of jewelry: police
Man arrested by HPD officer Goines gets case dismissed
More News