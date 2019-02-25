On Saturday afternoon a man walked inside a Pearland Petco store with a dog wrapped inside of a blanket. The man then went to the bathroom with the animal in hand.After a while, the employee's heard a loud bark for 10 minutes straight.Employees went to tell their manager who proceeded to check the restroom.The dog was located in the bathroom inside of a cage, with his waste all around him.Fortunately, Petco posted the dog for adoption and someone picked him up within two hours.