christmas

Christmas puppy surprise! Girls cry tears of joy when their wish comes true

COMMERCE, Mich. -- Nicole Barclay of Commerce, Michigan, captured the moment her two young daughters, Emme and Ella, discovered the 10-week old golden retriever puppy, given to them as an early Christmas present at their home on Dec. 1.

Barclay told Storyful that the resounding request to Santa Claus this year was for a puppy. The girls, and their two-year-old sister, Ava, delivered their letters to Santa prior to Thanksgiving. Barclay and her husband, Brian, then spent some time researching and even meeting their new pet, Skye.

On Dec. 1, Barclay told her children that their parents were leaving the family home to attend a Christmas party, but were, in fact, going to collect Skye and bring her home. On their return, they drafted in the help of a neighbor, who was tasked with leaving the box containing Skye on the porch and ringing the doorbell.

The emotion evident in the video shows just how much this surprise meant to them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschristmas giftanimalbaby animalschristmascute animalsdogabc7 originalspuppy
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS
Passengers wearing ugly Christmas sweaters may board first
Queens Special Ed teacher sells Christmas trees around NYC
This Victorian Mansion Becomes a Gorgeous Christmas Manor During the Holidays
Check Out This Christmas Pop-Up Bar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about man wanted in death of Nassau Bay sergeant
Police sergeant dies after being hit by suspect in traffic stop
What we know about fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan
Recent Houston-area law enforcement deaths
Astros reportedly considered trading Carlos Correa
Here's who is returning to your 2020 Astros
Here's when Houston temps will warm up before next front
Show More
What you need to know about reverse layaway
Future Mrs. Watt is Rodeo Parade grand marshal
She's shooting for stars and building rockets that will get her there
Gerrit Cole to sign record $324M deal with Yankees: Sources
TIME Person of the Year 2019 announced
More TOP STORIES News