PETS & ANIMALS

A Dog's Tale: Playful German Shepherd makes a run for it with owner's GoPro

EMBED </>More Videos

This dog won't just steal your heart. He'll also steal your GoPro! (KTRK)

By
NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia (KTRK) --
He could be the Spielberg of spaniels... the Tarantino of terriers.

But in this case, it was a playful German Shepherd that decided to snatch his owner's GoPro camera and do his own "on the road" film.

Daniel Brown, a personal trainer in New South Wales, Australia, was in his backyard with his dog Koby, when his pet decided it was time for a game.

So the 5-year-old pet grabbed the camera, attached to a rod, and took off running with it in his mouth. The hilarious video was a tight shot of Koby's snout, as he ran for nearly 20 minutes with his owner in hot pursuit.

The video shows Brown trying to catch up to Koby and grab the GoPro. He would almost reach the dog, before Koby would slip through his fingers and take off again. Eventually, Brown was able to catch up with the dog and wrestled the action camera out of his jaws.

But Koby proved his chops when it came to shooting his own high-speed chase, showing nothing was too "ruff" for his personal tale of the dog days of summer, even if he was being hounded the whole time!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsgoprofunny videocute animalsdogsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Donkey dashes alongside traffic in The Woodlands
WOOF! Houston World Series of Dog Shows back in town this week
State trooper saves puppy from impaired driver
Pug mug: Police collar wandering dog
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News