ANIMAL ABUSE

Dog dies after alleged animal neglect uncovered in Magnolia

9 dogs and a cat seized in alleged neglect case in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) --
Nine dogs and a cat were seized from a Magnolia home earlier this month in an alleged case of animal neglect.

According to Montgomery County Animal Shelter & Control, officers were called to a home on Feb. 13, where the canines were found in various stages of poor health.

The Montgomery County Constable Precinct 5 office served a civil seizure warrant to take the animals into custody.

One of the dogs had since passed away due to its poor health, animal control said. A necropsy was scheduled at Texas A&M.

On Thursday, animal control was awarded custody of the surviving pets. It stated the canines and feline were placed with fosters and rescue groups for rehabilitation.

It was not immediately known who was responsible for the animals.
