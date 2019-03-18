Pets & Animals

88 pounds of plastic found in stomach of dead whale

DAVAO, Phillippines (KTRK) -- A dead whale recovered in the Philippines was found with "the most plastic we have ever seen" in the animal, according to a natural history museum.

D'Bone Collector Museum posted over the weekend on Facebook about the recovery.

In a series of photos, the museum showed plastic being removed from the stomach of a Cuvier's beaked whale. The 88 pounds of plastic included 16 rice sacks, four banana plantation-style bags and multiple shopping bags.

"It was so bad the plastic was beginning calcification," said Darrell Blatchley, president and founder of D' Bone Collector Museum.

The male whale measured about 15 feet.

