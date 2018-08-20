A woman in New Hampshire came face to face with a bear, and lived to tell about it.Apryl Rogers, 71, found the giant black bear in her kitchen, and somehow managed to call 911 while being attacked.Rogers says her final image before getting mauled by the bear was his claws."I heard this noise and I got out of bed and went into the kitchen, and there was this big black bear," Rogers said.Rogers, who relies on a wheelchair, says she found the bear had torn apart her cabinets and was facing her."It was a big black bear with big claws. I don't know, he just sat right next to me and kept going," Rogers said.The wild life animal ripped her left cheek open, fractured her neck and scarred her scalp. Her left eye was so badly injured that it had to be removed."Police said, 'You made the 911 call?"' Rogers explained."I didn't know how I did it, but I did it. I said, 'Could you please come right away, I've been mauled by a bear.' And they said, 'We will be right there, honey,'" Rogers said.She spent three weeks in the hospital undergoing multiple surgeries.Rogers says even though she has a long road of recovery, she's thankful for the first responders, health care workers, friends and family that have helped her through this time."I feel great. I feel happy. I feel strong. I'd like to get over him and I'll be fine," Rogers said.Fish and game authorities set traps, but was not able to find the bear.Rogers says that will not stop her from eventually returning home to her house in the woods."All I can tell you is God was with me and I don't feel I'll be hurt again," Rogers said.