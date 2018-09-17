PETS & ANIMALS

7 injured when startled camel bucks at Pittsburgh circus

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania --
Seven people, most of them children, were injured when a startled camel started bucking during a Pittsburgh circus.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that two children and an adult were riding the camel during an intermission Sunday at the Shrine Circus at PPG Paints Arena when it became startled. The newspaper says one child's arm was broken, which appeared to be the most serious injury.

The child was taken to a hospital along with five other children and one adult.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. as people were buying rides on tethered camels, ponies or elephants led by handlers. Public safety and circus officials did not immediately know what startled the camel.

It was brought under control and the circus resumed.

The circus was on its third and final day.

