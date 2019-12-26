Pets & Animals

67 rabbits and 3 dogs were 'living in filth' inside Katy home, officials say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies rescued dozens of rabbits and several dogs from a Katy home Monday night.

A total of 67 rabbits and three dogs were found in the home in the 600 block of S. Fry Road. Authorities say they were suffering from neglect and medical issues, many living in filth with little or no access to food and water.

Deputies from Constable Ted Heap's Office were responding to a disturbance call at the home when they discovered the animals.

SEE ALSO: More than 40 exotic pets abandoned in SW Houston apartment

They obtained a court order to remove the animals and place them in temporary custody of the Houston Humane Society, where they will receive medical evaluation and care.

The investigation is being turned over to the Harris County District Attorney's Office for potential criminal charges.

If you suspect animal abuse, neglect, hoarding or torture, report it to the Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce at www.927PAWS.org or 832-927-PAWS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalskatyanimal crueltydogsanimal abuseanimal rescuerabbit
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen killed after crashing car into New Caney home
Woman, 2 kids found on sidewalk near Boston garage die
Search for accused shooter continues holiday killing
ABC13's Morning News
3-year-old boy dropped off at Houston fire station
METRO Police patrol car involved in Midtown crash
Caffeine may offset holiday weight gain, study says
Show More
Dense fog advisory for Thursday morning
Neighbor stops fight where man shot gun 11 times: neighbors
Heidi Broussard funeral to be held in Louisiana
Couple paid $1,150 worth of families' bills for Christmas
2-year-old sent to hospital after getting burned by fireworks
More TOP STORIES News