67 rabbits and 3 dogs were 'living in filth' inside Katy home, officials say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies rescued dozens of rabbits and several dogs from a Katy home Monday night.
A total of 67 rabbits and three dogs were found in the home in the 600 block of S. Fry Road. Authorities say they were suffering from neglect and medical issues, many living in filth with little or no access to food and water.
Deputies from Constable Ted Heap's Office were responding to a disturbance call at the home when they discovered the animals.
They obtained a court order to remove the animals and place them in temporary custody of the Houston Humane Society, where they will receive medical evaluation and care.
The investigation is being turned over to the Harris County District Attorney's Office for potential criminal charges.
If you suspect animal abuse, neglect, hoarding or torture, report it to the Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce at www.927PAWS.org or 832-927-PAWS.
