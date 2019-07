EMBED >More News Videos Five puppies found in suit case in Ft. Bend County.

FT. BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Good news! The five puppies that were found stuffed in a suitcase and abandoned in a park in Ft. Bend County are doing well.On May 23, a jogger found the puppies at Mission West Park on Telela Drive in the Mission Bend neighborhood.The puppies were taken to the Almost Home Pet Rescue, where they're being cared for.The rescue group said the puppies are about four weeks old, and will be treated for a severe skin infection.All five of the puppies are named after different island destinations someone would want to pack their suitcase for.