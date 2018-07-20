PETS & ANIMALS

361 golden retrievers assemble in Scottish Highlands

EMBED </>More Videos

The dogs were celebrating the 150th anniversary of their breed. (Sandra Mailer/REX/Shutterstock)

A massive group of golden retrievers gathered in the Scottish Highlands to celebrate a special anniversary.

The group of dogs met on July 19, at Guisachan Estate, where golden retrievers were first bred in 1868. The gathering was in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the breed.

According to Friends of Guisachan, the breed began by breeding a Wavy-coated Retriever and a Tweed Water Spaniel.

Friends of Guisachan said, "The Guisachan dogs were bred to be strong working dogs hunting grouse, partridge and deer."
