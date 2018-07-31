PETS & ANIMALS

35 dogs removed from home after woman found covered in feces and maggots

EMBED </>More Videos

Dozens of dogs were found living in deplorable conditions inside a Michigan City home after a female resident was found injured on the home's back porch. (WLS)

MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana --
Dozens of dogs were found living in deplorable conditions inside a northwest Indiana home.

Authorities made the grisly discovery in Michigan City after a female resident was found injured on the home's back porch.

At the hospital, it was discovered that the woman was covered in urine, feces, maggots and lice, police said. Her condition was listed as serious at the time.

Once inside, officers found 34 living dogs and one dead animal. Many of the animals were in such bad shape, they could not stand or walk.

They are being treated at local shelters before they could potentially be adopted.

The homeowner has relinquished control of the dogs and is being treated at a local hospital for her injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspetanimal crueltydogsIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
HERE, VINNY! Missing boa constrictor has neighbors on edge
Swimmers and surfers flee water as shark devours seal
Turtle found in building burned during deadly San Marcos fire
This kangaroo just can't figure out how a swing works
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman pulls gun out as teens brawl at Houston apartments
Wanted woman accused of injuring K-9 officer with eyebrow brush
Astros players speak out on Roberto Osuna trade
Ice cream seller's mother dead after bizarre dry ice accident
Judge blocks release of blueprints for 3D-printed guns
Aeromexico jet crashes after takeoff, injuring 37 people
Sheriff: Body found in bayou may be missing woman
'You are going to die for this,' suspect allegedly tells cop
Show More
Woman sentenced to life in prison for killing her ex
Teens playing with gun leaves one shot in NW Harris Co.
Judge to Houston: Take that video off city website
Rise in beach-goers presents new parking challenges for Galveston
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
More News