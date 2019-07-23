Pets & Animals

SURF'S UP: Animals took to the waves for a charity fundraiser on Galveston Island

GALVESTON ISLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Who says pets can't catch some major waves!?

The Ohanu Surf Dog Competition was held down in Galveston Island on Saturday.

Thirty dogs and one cat cooled off in the water for an annual fundraiser which benefits the Galveston Island Humane Society.

The adorable pooches surfed for hours, while event-goers said the cat didn't quite enjoy the water.

One puppy parent said they love the event and it gave them a chance to test out the new surfboard they bought their dog, Riptide, for Christmas.

The event also featured a Barking Beauties swimsuit competition.
