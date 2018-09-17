DEPUTY RESCUES THREE STRAY KITTENS.



Deputy Garcia with Constable Mark Herman's office rescued three stray kittens wandering the Glenloch Farms subdivision today. Thanks to Deputy Garcia, these sweet kittens now have a safe home! pic.twitter.com/SOxOF9MJ7r — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) September 17, 2018

Three cuddly little kittens now have a safe home to sleep in thanks to a sharp-eyed deputy constable.The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office says Deputy Constable Garcia sprang into action Monday after spotting the trio of playful kitties wandering in Gleannloch Farms.Garcia dashed to catch the teeny, tiny little felines and brought them into her car.The kittens are safe and will have a comfortable place to sleep Monday night thanks to Garcia's efforts, the constable said.