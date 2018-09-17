PETS & ANIMALS

3 adorable kittens scooped to safety by deputy constable in NW Harris County

These three kittens have a chance at a better life thanks to a quick-thinking deputy constable!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Three cuddly little kittens now have a safe home to sleep in thanks to a sharp-eyed deputy constable.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office says Deputy Constable Garcia sprang into action Monday after spotting the trio of playful kitties wandering in Gleannloch Farms.

Garcia dashed to catch the teeny, tiny little felines and brought them into her car.

The kittens are safe and will have a comfortable place to sleep Monday night thanks to Garcia's efforts, the constable said.
