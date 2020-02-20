Pets & Animals

21 cats abandoned without food and water for 2 weeks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dozens of cats were rescued in west Houston with the help of deputies after they were left alone without food or water.

The Houston SPCA posted a tweet Thursday afternoon saying nearly 21 cats were abandoned in an apartment two weeks ago.



The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's office said it happened in the 6000 block of Winsome Lane. They said investigators will be seeking abandonment charges.

Photos posted on the SPCA's Twitter account shows deputies rescuing the cats.

"They are now getting individualized treatment on our campus," wrote the SPCA.

The latest discovery is unusual, but it's happened before.

